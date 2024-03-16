Charles Barkley Complains About 'The Idiots on the Other Network' For Considering Lakers, Warriors Contenders
By Liam McKeone
The NBA's Western Conference has been incredibly competitive all season long but as we're reaching the stretch run it's become clear it's the Denver Nuggets and everybody else. Which feels natural, given the Nuggets are defending champs. But until recently it felt like a real question about who had the best shot to emerge with the conference title. The post All-Star break stretch, though, has led to a slight weakening in competition for Denver with the Minnesota Timberwolves losing Karl Anthony-Towns for the foreseeable future and the Los Angeles Clippers fighting through injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. The Oklahoma City Thunder are as good as they've been all season but with such a young team they will not be given the benefit of the doubt in postseason play.
The fact that the rest of the bracket has dipped in play has opened the door to plenty of discussion about whether the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors could make a run. This is a bit frustrating for real Ball Knowers because the Lakers and the Warriors do not have the juice to make a serious run, but they are the Lakers and the Warriors so they are going to be discussed no matter what. The fact that it looked like Los Angeles was dead in the water last year and somehow ended up in the conference finals doesn't help matters. Every analyst is eager to be on the record as predicting a similar run for a team led by an all-time great near the bottom of the playoff bracket, of which there are three in the West.
Every analyst except for Charles Barkley, of course, who complained about this very phenomenon on Inside The NBA Thursday evening by sniping at "those idiots at the other network." Then he bashed the play-in tournament. All in all, a classic section from Chuck.
He's speaking for a lot of people, even if most would avoid the operative term of "idiots." The sports media industrial complex will always prioritize big markets over realistic discussion. Which can be frustrating.
But ultimately the game is the game. The metrics suggest that's what gets people's eyeballs on the screen, not X's and O's breakdowns, no matter how much JJ Redick wished it weren't so. Our energy is better spent on other matters rather than getting mad about it. But it still is funny watching Barkley get worked up.