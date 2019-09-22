Chargers Stadium is Still Embarrassingly Empty By Ryan Phillips | Sep 22 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers are in their third season in LA and yet they still can't fill their tiny soccer stadium home. On Sunday it was clear that if there's not a massive contingent of opposing fans, Dignity Health Sports Park won't get filled.

The Houston Texans didn't travel particularly well to LA this week, and that left a ton of empty seats in the stands. The game will likely be listed as a "sellout." That's only because ticket brokers likely bought season ticket packages in hopes of selling them off to opposing fans. They clearly didn't unload them this week.

There was a ton of red in the stands (obviously Texans fans) but also swaths of empty seats all afternoon. Check out some crowd shots below.

This might represent the best "home" crowd advantage Chargers will have all year. Broncos, Steelers, Packers, Vikings & Raiders are rest of home opponent. (Chiefs game in Mexico) pic.twitter.com/7EWtFv9paH — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 22, 2019

If someone could report on the fact there is no one at the Chargers game. Stands empty. @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/poLVDUrcHY — Nash (@nashvegas__) September 22, 2019

Restrooms must be packed right now pic.twitter.com/lCSuQe7ls7 — Padres LFC (@FriarFaithful98) September 22, 2019

The Chargers have to be freaking out right now. They've had almost three years to build a fan base in Los Angeles and still can't reliably pack a 25,000-seat stadium with their own fans. It's mind-boggling and just more evidence that Los Angeles doesn't want them and never did.

The rest of the Chargers' home contests will likely look like road games. The Broncos, Steelers, Packers, Vikings and Raiders travel well and could overwhelm the Chargers fans who do show up. Luckily for the Bolts, the team's "home" matchup with the Chiefs will be played in Mexico City, or that would have been yet another embarrassing showing.