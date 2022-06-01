It Turns Out Celtics-Heat Grudgefest Great For Ratings

🏀 #Celtics #Heat Game 7 is most-watched NBA Conference Finals game on ESPN in 4 years, according to Nielsen



📺9,875,000 viewers, peaked with 12,171,000 viewers at 11 p.m. ET



🆙ESPN's Eastern Finals coverage averaged 7 million (6,978,000) viewers across 7 games, up 40% vs 2021 pic.twitter.com/Y4M2MAf95S