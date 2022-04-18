Celtics Fans Really Got in Kyrie Irving's Head
Kyrie Irving dropped 39 points on Sunday as his Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their opening round NBA playoff series. The Boston crowd was all over Irving, a former Celtic who is now hated in the city. The fans' treatment got to Irving, and he implied as much in the postgame press conference. Which was probably the worst thing he could do.
Here's Irving responding to some fans sitting courtside who were giving it to him:
Here's a shot at him flipping off the fans:
And here he is finally having enough after being heckled on the way back to the locker room:
After the game, Irving discussed why he responded the way he did and made it pretty clear he was over it:
And more:
Irving went off on Sunday, dropping 39 points with six assists, five rebounds a steal, a block and six 3-pointers. It wasn't enough as the Celtics won 115-114 on a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater. Despite Irving's incredible game, he essentially admitted Boston's fans were in his head, which will only embolden them.
So, nice work Celtics fans. You did it.