Celtics Booed By Home Fans As Pistons Take Huge Lead
The Detroit Pistons are riding low on a 27-game losing streak and on Thursday night, they're on the road facing the Boston Celtics, who have the NBA's best record. The boys in green didn't really show up tp start the contest leading to a shocking first half. Late in the first half, the lowly Pistons took a 19-point lead on the Celtics and the crowd at the TD Garden started booing the home team mercilessly.
Here's video of the booing:
The Celtics entered the contest with a 23-6 record, which tops the Eastern Conference and is currently the best in the entire league. They're on a three-game winning streak and have an average points differential of +10.2, which is second in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Pistons are 2-28, the worst mark in the league.
It's worth noting that late in the third quarter, the Celtics have made a furious comeback and as this is being typed, now trail by one point, 77-76. Maybe booing works.