ROUNDUP: Celtics Coach Ime Udoka; John McAfee Death; Britney Spears Seeks to End Conservatorship

By Stephen Douglas
Jun 24, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere - Arrivals
Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere - Arrivals / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
something ... the first insurrectionist trials are starting to wrap up ... Jerry Seinfeld directing and starring in a Pop-Tart movie ... 35 great songs from the best 90's movie soundtracks .... Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is battling cancer ... John McAfee found dead in prison after extradition to US was approved ... Michigan Republicans find no voter fraud ... Britney Spears is still trying to end her conservatatorship ... the Queen has a picture of her grandson and his wife ... Vin Diesel says Paul Walker sent John Cena ...

THe NFL is going to take bids from cities besides Indy to host the Scouting Combine. [Indianapolis Business Journal]

Ime Udoka is the new head coach of the Boston Celtics. [ESPN]

Tom Brady confirms quarterbacks don't like to get hit. [Joe Bucs Fan]

Vikings defensiveback Patrick Peterson is critical of unvaccinated players. [FanSided]

Larry Johnson went on the Knuckleheads podcast. [The Players Tribune]

DeMarcus Cousins got a technical foul for shoving Devin Booker. [Bleacher Report]

Jeff Gordon leaving FOX to take the second-highest office at Hendrick Motorsports. [ESPN]

Does Team USA favor UConn players? [Yahoo!]

This was cold.

Walk off grand slams rule.

The 90's were probably the peak of music.

