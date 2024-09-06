CBS Sports Projects Memorable Season For Jets' Aaron Rodgers
After missing practically all of last season with a torn Achilles, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is CBS Sports' pick to win the Comeback Player of the Year award.
Rodgers was the talk of the NFL offseason in 2023 before his injury in Week 1 derailed one of the more anticipated campaigns in recent years.
"This one was a no-brainer for us," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote. "And why not? Rodgers lasted all of four snaps before going down with an Achilles tear in his infamous 2023 Jets debut. But if he's upright this time around, he's got all the pieces he needs to get New York back in the playoff conversation. Can he finally deliver on the promise?
Rodgers is a four-time MVP, the most recent being in 2021, when he captured back-to-back awards. He enters the 2024 campaign with plenty to prove, though his career output suggests he has done enough to be satisfied. Through 19 seasons, Rodgers has thrown for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions.
Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard told the NY Post that Rodgers is "always gonna have that chip on his shoulder."
"I don't think the chip ever left," Allen Lazard said to The Post, "obviously from dropping in the draft to the injuries he's dealt with throughout his career, and the down years he's had to the years that he's won the four MVPs, and I think he's always gonna have that chip on his shoulder regardless."