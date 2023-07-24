CBS NFL Game Announcers, Booth Teams for 2023 Season
By The Big Lead
Football is right around the corner and CBS is looking forward to its Super Bowl year. Earlier today they released their coverage plans, complete with how the roster will stack up.
The network's pregame show, The NFL Today, features host James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and insider Jonathan Jones. J.J. Watt will also make periodic appearances.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are back for their seventh season together and will work the marquee game each week, including on Thanksgiving and Christmas, befor the AFC Championship game and their third Super Bowl.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn in the No. 2 booth. Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins are in the No. 3 slot, followed by the foursome of Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan and AJ Ross.
The remaining teams are Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta, Tom McCarthy-James Lofton-Jay Feely, and Chris Lewis-Jason McCourty-Ross Tucker.
Beth Mowins will provide play-by-play for select games and Gene Steratore is back as a rules analyst. Rounding out the reporting ranks are Justin Walters, Amanda Guerra, Tiffany Blackmon, Amanda Renner, and Aditi Kinkhabwala.
The CBS booths will see their first action on Sunday, September 10.