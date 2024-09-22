Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will be defending their home turf this Sunday as they take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders are riding high after pulling off a major upset in Week 2, going on the road to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. This bounce-back victory came after a tough Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and now the Raiders seem to be finding their groove with new quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm.
There haven’t been many bright spots for the Panthers so far in the 2024 season. Through the first two games, their offense has struggled significantly, managing to score just 13 points, while their defense has allowed a staggering 73 points to opposing teams. They have decided to bench Bryce Young and go with the veteran Andy Dalton, hoping to bring a spark to the offense.
Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders (-5) vs. Carolina Panthers
O/U: 40
