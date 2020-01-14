Carolina Panthers Hiring Joe Brady as Offensive Coordinator
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 14 2020
Joe Brady is moving on up. The 30-year-old who revamped LSU's offense and turned the Tigers into a juggernaut, will reportedly be joining Matt Rhule's staff with the Carolina Panthers. He will be the team's new offensive coordinator.
At 30 years old, Brady will become the youngest coordinator in the NFL.
After two years as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints (2017-18), LSU hired Brady as its passing game coordinator in 2019. He had a profound impact on the offense as the Tigers turned in a phenomenal season offensively.
Brady helped quarterback Joe Burrow to a record-breaking, Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, with 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The Tigers won a national title with Burrow leading the way and Brady won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football.
That success didn't go unnoticed by Matt Rhule, who apparently wanted Brady on his staff with the Panthers all along:
While Brady doesn't have much experience, his rapid rise has been incredible to watch.