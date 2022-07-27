Carlos Rodon Keeps Injuring His Teammates During Dugout Tantrums
Carlos Rodon had a rough one Tuesday night and his teammates paid the price. The San Francisco Giants lefty surrendered five runs -- all on two home runs -- and took the loss against the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodon was frustrated with himself. So much so that as he took out those frustrations in the dugout, he wound up hurting his own teammates. Twice.
In the first instance, as Rodon walked into the dugout after allowing a two-run home run in the second inning, he slammed his glove furiously against the bench. In the process, he hit pitching coach Andrew Bailey in the face on the backswing.
Watch:
Then, several innings later as Rodon came into the dugout, he kicked a bat propped against the bat rack. It went flying and nailed infielder Thairo Estrada right in the knee. Estrada went down like a sniper hit him and several of his teammates rushed in concerned. They didn't look thrilled with Rodon.
Check it out:
Unacceptable from Rondon. MLB players are paid a lot of money to handle themselves like professionals. It's fine to be upset, but to put other people in danger because of it is absolutely not OK.
Rodon was apologetic after the game:
Giants manager Gabe Kapler wasn't happy with his pitcher during postgame media availability:
Things aren't going well for the Giants. They lost 7-3 Tuesday night and have now dropped seven in a row. The loss put them below .500 for the first time this season.