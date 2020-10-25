Carlos Dunlap Tried to Pull a George Costanza But Wasn't Devious Enough
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 25, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
If you ever wanted to learn how to get fired, George Costanza is a great character to emulate. The memorable sidekick from the hit sitcom Seinfeld, Costanza perfected the art of pissing employers off and getting canned, from pretending he was handicapped to having sex in his office with a member of the custodial staff.
However, when Costanza actually tried to get fired by the Yankees after he was offered a position with the Mets, he failed despite sullying Babe Ruth's jersey and destroying the Yankees World Series trophy. It appears Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is trying to do the same thing with similar results.
Dunlap, who has voiced frustration with his role on the team and is the subject of trade rumors, posted a photo showcasing the Bengals' depth chart/defensive line rotation on social media this week along with the phrase "I don't have time for this."
The release of confidential information like this coupled with a public airing of grievances would usually result in some further punishment. However, Dunlap didn't face any today as he was an active member of the Bengals 53-man roster. Shout out to Mike Garafolo for making me think of Costanza when he tweeted the news.
Despite his transgressions, the Bengals have little choice but to keep Dunlap active and playing if they hope to trade him. The former two-time Pro Bowler was demoted to third-string earlier this year, so if the Bengals want to get anything in return for him, teams will want to see recent game film to assess his trade value. If they don't find a partner, the Bengals will likely cut Dunlap, which would result in over $2 million in dead cap space.
It seems Dunlap is doing everything he can to force the Bengals' hand and gain new employment, but if he truly wants to get fired, he'll have to dig even deeper into George Costanza's bag of tricks.