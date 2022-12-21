So, Uh, What's the Deal With the Carlos Correa Situation?
The Carlos Correa situation may go down as one of the strangest and most impactful plot twists in MLB free agent history. Correa signed a massive deal with the San Francisco Giants and was supposed to be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. News emerged shortly before the start time that the Giants were pushing it back while they awaited further information on the superstar shortstop's physicals.
Then, literally overnight, the Giants nixed the $350 million contract they offered Correa because they didn't like what they saw on the medical side. Shortly thereafter, in the wee hours of the morning on the East Coast, Correa signed a 12-year pact worth $315 million with the New York Mets instead. As of now, all we've gotten in terms of why this happened is that the Giants and Correa had a "difference of opinion" on his medicals.
This is nuts! Correa isn't some replacement-level reliever that the Giants were going to sign for two years. Correa was supposed to be their big star for the next decade. He was the centerpiece of not only their offseason in 2022 but every offseason in the foreseeable future as they leverage his presence to get other free agents. Now the Mets get to do that. It is no exaggeration to say this is a franchise-altering move for two different teams.
And it all happened because Correa's doctors disagreed with the Giants' doctors? On something that they somehow only found out about at the 11th hour?
What's the deal here? What kind of problem could doctors even disagree on when it comes to baseball players and how did it remain hidden until the Giants were about to hold a victory press conference? How is such a problem not large enough for the Mets to second-guess whether they should throw more than a quarter-billion dollars Correa's way?
So many questions. So few answers. For now.