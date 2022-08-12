Five Carlos Correa Free Agency Destinations For 2023
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins shocked Major League Baseball when they agreed to a three-year, $105 million contract this offseason. In reality, it was a one-year, $35.1 million deal with player options for 2023 and 2024. Virtually everyone expects Correa to opt-out after this season and seek a long-term contract.
In 86 games this season, Correa is slashing .264/.340/.427 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs. He boasts a 1.6 fWAR and his wRC+ sits at 120. His numbers at the plate are down from his career-year in 2021, and his fielding numbers have fallen off as well -- he boasts a DRS of just two, compared to 22 last season. That said, he's Carlos Correa and he won't turn 28 until late September. There's a lot of juice left here.
What follows is a look at five potential free agency destinations for Correa if he does opt out this offseason.
Carlos Correa Free Agency Destinations
Minnesota Twins
The Twins rolled the dice to bring Correa in this offseason, giving him a contract they knew he could opt-out of. The marriage has been relatively successful so far. While Correa isn't putting up career-best numbers, Minnesota is one game out of the Wild Card hunt in the American League. It wouldn't be crazy to see the two sides agree to a long-term deal.
Correa has a ton of good years left. He's still a premier player at his position and would almost certainly be worth the investment for the Twins.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs need something -- anything, really. With Willson Contreras set to hit free agency, and guys like Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom and Nico Hoerner set to headline the team's offense, a big addition is needed. The Cubs tore things down in 2021 and are suffering through a miserable 2022 season as a result. They need to find their next face of the franchise and the lynchpin to build around for the future. Correa fits that bill.
The Cubs only have $91 million committed to players next season -- though $24.5 million of that will be going to Jason Heyward, who won't be on the team. They have a ton of payroll flexibility to give Correa the long-term deal he covets.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are set to lose shortstop Xander Bogaerts this offseason, as he is expected to opt-out of the remaining three years of his contract. That means Boston will need a replacement and doesn't have one readily available. While you'd have to expect the Sox will try to re-engaged with Bogaerts, if they can't lock him down Correa is the next logical option.
After a down year that sees them occupying the cellar in the AL East, the Red Sox will need to spend to compete with the Yankees moving forward. Adding Correa would be a nice first step.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers have been a massive disappointment this season and fired general manager Al Avila as a result. After years of missing the postseason, they need to turn things around quickly. Enter Correa, who already has a close relationship with Detroit manager A.J. Hinch. The Tigers spent big on shortstop Javy Baez in the offseason and that deal already looks like a bust. He'll be on the roster for the foreseeable future, but the Tigers could add Correa and move Baez to second or third.
Bottom line: The Tigers need to make massive changes, Correa could help right the ship and he's already close with the team's manager.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is set to hit free agency this offseason. While you can expect LA to pull out all the stops to re-sign him, it's not a sure thing. If Turner opts to leave, Correa will be the top option on the market and you know the Dodgers can afford his price tag.
I'd love this one just to see Dodgers fans tie themselves in knots. Fans of the Boys in Blue hate Correa and anyone who was associated with the 2017 Astros. Seeing them forced to cheer for him would be hilarious.