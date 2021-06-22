Roundup: Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay; Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break Up; Supreme Court Smacks NCAA
Supreme Court unanimously rules against NCAA ... Wildfires break out across the West ... U.S. Navy set off huge explosion to test new aircraft carrier ... Stocks rebounded big on Monday ... Stock futures open higher after Monday rally ... Lumber prices are falling rapidly ... Retail workers are quitting a record rates ... "Ted Lasso" and the "Late Show" won Peabody Awards ... Steven Spielberg inks deal to make films for Netflix ... Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up again ... Carl Nassib becomes NFL's first active, openly gay player ... Frank Clark arrested with Uzi in his Lamborghini SUV ... Denmark rallied to reach knockout stage at Euro 2020 ... Jacob deGrom passed inspection for foreign substances ... James Harden commits to Team USA for Olympics ... Becky Hammon is the first female finalist for an NBA head coaching job ...
For Ohtani and others, an interpreter is so much more than you think [Sports Illustrated]
Even the Supreme Court thinks NCAA amateurism is a farce [The Ringer]
What quitters understand about the job market [The Atlantic]
Latest 2021 NBA Mock Draft [CBS Sports]
Wander Franco's time is now [MLB.com]
With Ben Simmons, there's a lot to process [The Big Lead]
Carl Nassib's video announcing he's gay. Quite a moment for the NFL:
Paul Rudd crashed Conan O'Brien's interview with Bill Hader:
Jomboy's breakdown of Joey Votto's crazy ejection from Saturday:
Sublime -- "Badfish"