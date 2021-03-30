The Big Lead
Roundup: Cargo Ship Free From Suez Canal; Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson Dating; Francisco Lindor Rejects Mets Offer

Ryan Phillips
Mar 30, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
The 22nd British Independent Film Awards 2019 - VIP Arrivals
The 22nd British Independent Film Awards 2019 - VIP Arrivals | David M. Benett/Getty Images
Cargo ship finally freed from the Suez Canal ... Ghislaine Maxwell charged with sex trafficking ... Ninety percent of all U.S. adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19 ... The Dow closed at a record on Monday ... Suspect arrested in stabbing of 14-year-old girl at Brooklyn subway stop ... A Capitol riot suspect wore "I was there" t-shirt when arrested ... Florida officers find "emotional support snake" during DUI stop ... Parler pissed off its users by helping the FBI ... "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series cast announced ... "American Gods" cancelled by Starz ... Pete Davidson is dating Phoebe Dynevor ... Baylor's women's team got screwed by a late no-call ... Rocket Watts and Florida State seem like a great fit ... Baylor is in the Final Four ... Houston secured its place as well ... Joey Logano won NASCAR's first dirt race since 1970 ... Francisco Lindor wants $385 million from the Mets ...

Houston and Baylor shape new type of underdog story [Sports Illustrated]

Russell Westbrook's latest triple-double carved a place in history [FanSided]

The battle to control feral pigs, America's "most destructive" species [National Geographic]

Inside the effort to block election reform [The New Yorker]

A trade that wasn't has Kyle Lowry and the Raptors facing questions about the future [The Ringer]

ESPN aiming to paint all the corners for a fuller baseball picture [The Big Lead]

The latest Guy Ritchie/Jason Statham movie looks fun:

All of Stevie's sarcasm from Schitt's Creek:

We're doing some OK GO appreciation today, since the masters of the one-take video have so many good ones. Here's the original, "Here It Goes Again":

Here's arguably their best video, "This Too Shall Pass":

And here's their most-polished offering, "Won't Let You Down":

