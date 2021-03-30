Roundup: Cargo Ship Free From Suez Canal; Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson Dating; Francisco Lindor Rejects Mets Offer
Cargo ship finally freed from the Suez Canal ... Ghislaine Maxwell charged with sex trafficking ... Ninety percent of all U.S. adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19 ... The Dow closed at a record on Monday ... Suspect arrested in stabbing of 14-year-old girl at Brooklyn subway stop ... A Capitol riot suspect wore "I was there" t-shirt when arrested ... Florida officers find "emotional support snake" during DUI stop ... Parler pissed off its users by helping the FBI ... "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series cast announced ... "American Gods" cancelled by Starz ... Pete Davidson is dating Phoebe Dynevor ... Baylor's women's team got screwed by a late no-call ... Rocket Watts and Florida State seem like a great fit ... Baylor is in the Final Four ... Houston secured its place as well ... Joey Logano won NASCAR's first dirt race since 1970 ... Francisco Lindor wants $385 million from the Mets ...
Houston and Baylor shape new type of underdog story [Sports Illustrated]
Russell Westbrook's latest triple-double carved a place in history [FanSided]
The battle to control feral pigs, America's "most destructive" species [National Geographic]
Inside the effort to block election reform [The New Yorker]
A trade that wasn't has Kyle Lowry and the Raptors facing questions about the future [The Ringer]
ESPN aiming to paint all the corners for a fuller baseball picture [The Big Lead]
The latest Guy Ritchie/Jason Statham movie looks fun:
All of Stevie's sarcasm from Schitt's Creek:
We're doing some OK GO appreciation today, since the masters of the one-take video have so many good ones. Here's the original, "Here It Goes Again":
Here's arguably their best video, "This Too Shall Pass":
And here's their most-polished offering, "Won't Let You Down":