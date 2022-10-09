Cardinals Torch Paul Goldschmidt And Nolan Arenado on Twitter
The St. Louis Cardinals bowed out of the MLB playoffs Saturday night after getting swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild card round. Cardinals fans are tweeting their way through a disappointing end to their team's season and, mostly, they're dumping on All-Stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt is a leading contender for National League MVP, while Arenado is a seven-time All-Star in the middle of a $260 million contract. Much was expected of the two men this postseason. They didn't do well.
In the two-game series, Arenado went 1-for-8 with two strikeouts and a run scored. His lone hit was a single. Goldschmidt did even worse. He was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts and only reached base when he was hit by a pitch. Combined, St. Louis' two best players went 1-for-15 with six strikeouts and were a combine 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Ouch.
The team's fans aren't taking it well.
It's going to be a long offseason in St. Louis.