Chaos As Protestors Storm U.S. Capitol, Tensions Extremely High
By The Big Lead | Jan 6, 2021, 2:50 PM EST
President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 election results. They easily overcame insufficient resistance because, for some reason, this entirely predictable event wasn't properly anticipated.
An attempted coup is underway. A seditious act is underway, the consequences of which are extremely in doubt. These are surreal sentences to type and yet they can be typed. We'll attempt to provide an updated snapshot of the situation, which is spiraling quickly.