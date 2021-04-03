Roundup: U.S. Capitol Attacker Kills Officer; Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order; Godzilla vs. Kong Opens Big
Officer killed, suspect shot in attack at U.S. Capitol ... MLB relocating All-Star Game from Atlanta due to restrictive Georgia voting laws ... CDC says fully vaccinated individuals can travel ... The U.S. added 916,000 jobs in February ... U.S. economy expected to boom in the second quarter ... Dozens killed in Taiwan train derailment ... Testimony continued in Derek Chauvin trial ... U.S. and Iran agree to resume nuclear talks ... "Godzilla vs. Kong" stormed to a big box office opening ... "The Witcher" wrapped Season 2 filming ... Kendall Jenner got a restraining order against a stalker ... Kansas signed Bill Self to a lifetime contract ... Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor rematch set for UFC 264 ... Oklahoma is set to hire Loyola's Porter Moser ... NBA fined Kevin Durant $50,000 for DM exchange with Michael Rapaport ... Plot twists are coming for Jimmy Garoppolo ... The 49ers want a first-round pick for Garoppolo ... Arch Manning might be nearing a commitment ... Chris Beard introduced at Texas ...
Five questions facing the Boston Celtics [Sports Illustrated]
The demise of Rolling Stone [Hill Reporter]
The Falcon and the Winter Solider Episode 3 recap [The Ringer]
The five most likely replacements for Roy Williams at North Carolina [FanSided]
The threat that COVID-19 poses now [The Atlantic]
Justin Fields is just another casualty in the NFL Draft misinformation wars [The Big Lead]
Jeffrey Dean Morgan had some serious issues with the Hot Ones gauntlet:
This video is so true:
Bob Odenkirk regrets being a "dick" to Lorne Michaels on Saturday Night Live:
Green Day -- "Minority":
And a bonus song for your Saturday: Foo Fighters -- "Rope":