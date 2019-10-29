Can the Cowboys Actually Get Michael Bennett to Stand for the Anthem? By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 29 2019 Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys may have answered one of the most pressing questions about incoming defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

A relationship between Bennett and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed iffy at best. The defender has been one of the most prominent and active names in the league's national anthem demonstrations to protest racial injustice, even sitting rather than kneeling during the pregame rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner". Bennett has previously said his choice to do so was influenced by the violence of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. More recently, Bennett would stay in the locker room during the recitation of the song during his brief tenure with the New England Patriots.

This is in contrast to Jones' stance on such demonstrations, as he has gone on record requiring Dallas players to stand for the anthem. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was likewise a critic of the demonstrations.

It appears, however, that an understanding has been reached between Bennett and his new employers.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett believes Bennett will be out on the field during the pregame ceremony for his Dallas debut.

"We don’t anticipate that being an issue. We’re excited to have him here, Garrett said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "We anticipate him doing what all of players do.”

Jones seemed likewise confident that Bennett would adhere to team policy.

"I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys," Jones told 105.3 The Fan this week.

Bennett was acquired from New England in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick (that could become a sixth-rounder). He is expected to partake in the Cowboys' Monday night showdown with the New York Giants next week.







