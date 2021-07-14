Can Shohei Ohtani and MLB Please Take a Backseat to the NBA Finals For a Few Days?
The NBA Finals resume tonight after what feels like a week off. In case you've forgotten, the Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Bucks are coming off a decisive victory on Sunday that seemed to shift the momentum of the series as the Bucks attempt to even things up at home.
So can we please just focus on basketball for a few days?
Can Shohei Ohtani and Major League Baseball please just step back for a moment and let someone else have the spotlight? We've got Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo going for their first title over here. I'm not sure if anyone has debated a single legacy besides Babe Ruth's in the last 24 hours.
We get it. MLB is full of exciting young stars like Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr. We know that Pete Alonso is like a windup toy who can hit an unlimited number of baseballs a million miles.
We know as the second half starts that the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are both in first place in their divisons, but the real story is that three of the best teams in baseball are in the NL West. Between the Padres, Dodgers, Giants and Ohtani being Babe Ruth there is just a lot going on in California. Can the media please stop covering west coast baseball so vociferously? There are other things going on.
There was an Aaron Rodgers report a few days ago and you know what? I don't even think anyone's heart was in it. Does no one remember that training camp is just around the corner?
The NBA is very lucky that MLB scheduled the Red Sox-Yankees national ESPN game on one of the two nights between Games 4 and 5. There is so much interest in baseball right now the NBA is releasing a LeBron James movie on Friday. I'm not sure what else they can do. Besides watch baseball.