Roundup: Camila Cabello Dating Drake; Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely; Maalik Murphy Enters Transfer Portal
Russian volunteers are joining the Ukrainian army ... New York college student missing for three weeks found safe ... Senate passes defense policy bill ... The Dow closed at a record high on Wednesday ... Fed signals rate cuts are coming amid economic optimism ... Conditions are looking right for an economic soft landing ... House Republicans vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry ... Camila Cabello and Drake appear to be dating ... Trevor Noah returning as Grammys host ... "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ ... Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by the NBA ... NFL approves Los Angeles as 2026 season Super Bowl host ... Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy enters transfer portal ... NFL to play first game in Brazil in 2024 ...
Highlights from Giannis Antetokounmpo's record breaking night.
The trailer for Alex Garland's Civil War is out.
Ben Affleck and Michael B. Jordan discussed directing.
Kate McKinnon makes a SNL Christmas wish.
A really cool breakdown of how Nirvana's "In Bloom" came together.
George Harrison -- "Got My Mind Set on you"