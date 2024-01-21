Cameron Crazies Give Pitt's Blake Hinson the Middle Finger After Duke is Upset at Home
Pitt beat Duke at Cameron Indoor on Saturday, 80-76. Senior forward Blake Hinson made all seven three-pointers he attempted and finished with 24 points to lead the unranked Panthers to the upset victory. He also grabbed eight rebounds. Oh, and jumped on the scorer's table after the game was over to taunt the Cameron Crazies.
That must be an incredible feeling. Going on the road in the ACC and beating Duke and then jumping up on a table to entice the student section to give you the collective middle finger.
Quite a difference from when Pitt hosted Duke on January 9th and the Blue Devils won by 18. I can't imagine anyone was standing on any tables after that game. Then the Panthers come into Jon Scheyer's house and act like this? If only we could have seen Coach K react to this in a handshake line.