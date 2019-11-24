Cam Reddish Will Find His Way By Ben Stinar | Nov 24 2019

Cam Reddish only knows how to win.

Losing is not something the rookie forward is accustom to. However, the Atlanta Hawks (4-12) are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

"It's definitely a lot different than anything I've experienced," Reddish told The Big Lead after the Hawks lost to the Raptors. "I feel like it will only make it better in the future. When we figure it out as a team, it'll just make those wins and future victories that much better."

In addition to winning, the rookie has always been a standout player. In high school, he was ranked as the third-best player in the country according to ESPN. At Duke last season, he was its third-leading scorer on a team that made the Elite Eight. There has never been a time that he hasn't been the star, but at just 20-years-old, there is an adjustment period in the NBA.

With the Hawks, he is currently their seventh-leading scorer.

"I'm just really confident in God's timing," he said. "I'm not stressed or anything like that. I'm just really taking it day by day. Great coaching staff, great teammates. I just feel like I'm in a good spot mentally and I feel like physically it's going to fall right into place."

As a rookie, there is also the infamous rookie duties. Some of his responsibilities include bringing donuts before games, wearing a unique backpack, and getting a deck of cards for the team plane.

"For the most part it's pretty chill, it's not that bad," he said.

His other rookie counterparts include Bruno Fernando and DeAndre Hunter. The three of them continue to form a good relationship.

"We're around each other pretty much all day every day," he said. "We've definitely gotten a lot closer throughout the time."

Overall, there is still so much more for the '6-8" forward to learn about the game of basketball, let alone the NBA. He is only the age of a sophomore in college.

"I'm learning what it takes to win in the NBA," he said. "It's not easy as it looks from the outside."

Reddish possesses the right mindset for a rookie in the NBA who is going through so much change. Sometimes, the game is just as much of a mental challenge as physical. In his case, all of the natural ability is there, and his mindset appears to be just as good.

As for his current wrist injury, which continues to keep him sidelined, he didn't share much, but when asked how how he is feeling, he said, "good."