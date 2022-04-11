Cam Newton Laments Women Who Can't Cook, Don't Know When to Be Quiet
Cam Newton is currently a free agent, and last we heard he's waiting for an opportunity to fight for a starting job on a competitive team. If that remains the case, Newton will probably stay unemployed until the injury bug strikes during training camp. The Venn Diagram of teams that need a starter and also have a roster ready to win do not overlap at all right now.
Newton filled up some of his free time recently by making an appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, a Barstool Sports podcast hosted by rapper Gillie Da Kid and influencer Wallo267. During his interview, Newton began to talk about his upbringing and the role models he found in his father, mother, and grandmother. Then Newton said he knew the difference between women and "bad bitches."
Newton was asked to explain the difference. Below you'll find video of his answer via Mediaite, and a transcription underneath.
"A bad bitch is person who is, you know, 'Girl, I'm a bad bitch, I'm doing this, I'm doing that. I look the part but I don't act the part.' And there's a lot of women who are bad bitches, and I say bitches in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a boss chick. Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”
Newton previously got himself into hot water when he laughed at a reporter asking him a question during a postgame conference, saying it's "funny" hearing a "female" talk about routes. He later apologized for those comments.