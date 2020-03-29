Twitter Is Debating Whether or Not Cam Newton Is a Winner and It's Moronic
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 29 2020
Howard Eskin took to Twitter Wednesday and claimed Cam Newton wasn't a winner ... then proceeded to list the things Newton had won. It was quite the argument, and it sparked a debate on Twitter that was, at times, mind-numbing.
So if you don't count the things Newton has won, he's not a winner! And you shouldn't count them because they're in the past. By that logic, Tom Brady isn't a winner because his six Super Bowl rings all came in the past. What have you done lately Tom?!?
Eskin also carefully left out the fact that Newton won national titles at Auburn and in junior college, while also taking the Panthers to the Super Bowl. His career record as a starting quarterback is 68-55-1, which looks like winning to me.
The problem here is Eskin used the term "winner" which didn't mean Newton hasn't actually won things. He meant it in a nebulous way. So, this whole debate is meaningless, because that term can mean different things to different people and can't be quantified.
Here are some of the responses to Eskin's moronic tweet:
This debate is so lame. Again, there's no way to quantify what being a winner means. I'm all here for people ripping Eskin's tweet though. It was crazy.