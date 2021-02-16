Cam Newton Is Becoming a Normal Human
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 16, 2021, 9:11 AM EST
If the 2020 NFL season didn't unmask the artist formerly known as Superman to be a mere mortal at this point in his career, a trip to the laundry room should do the trick for Cam Newton.
Yes, shocking though it may be, Newton is going to focus on doing his own laundry, re-wearing his current assortment of high-priced accouterments and, gasp, not frivolously spending money on new designer clothes.
VIA Hollywood Life, a slightly ironic name for a publication humanizing Newton, but nevertheless.
Honestly, I’m not just saying this for the perks or the glory, I’m gonna need Downy more than ever this year because one of my New Year’s resolutions is not to buy any type of high fashion clothing, that’s shoes, clothes, everything. For the whole year I’m attempting to recycle all clothes to put a new look to it, because I’ve been known to wear clothes just once or twice then that’s it, and I’ve been doing that for years. It’s gonna be the challenge for me… but, I think it’s gonna be an interesting challenge that I’m looking forward to doing.- Cam Newton
Is this all a ruse because Newton is plugging Downy as part of an endorsement deal? Maybe. Or maybe Newton, after a career-shattering season with the Patriots in which he threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (8) and put up career-worsts in many other statistical categories too, realizes his time in the lucrative embrace of celebrity is coming to a close and it's time for him to be a bit more frugal.
It's fair to wonder if we'll ever know the answer. Newton's career could actually be over. There aren't many (any?) teams handing him a starting job after last season and he's said in the past he doesn't want to be a backup. Newton's game day fashion choices have long been the talk of the NFL. If he's not on a roster in 2021 and beyond, how will we know what kind of clothes he's wearing? Or if he's actually wearing the same clothes he did in previous years? Or if he's doing laundry?
Hopefully Newton's love of fashion can be a post-career job and he doesn't fall victim to the financial ruin so many other athletes have in the past. Not spending money on expensive clothing is a first step. Doing your own laundry is a solid second. Perhaps making dinner is the third?
It might be hard to come down from the ecstasy of wearing new designer clothing every day, but there's always the warm embrace of a fresh sweater taken right out of the dryer to make you feel good inside.