Cam Heyward Sorry if He Offended Anyone By Punching Justin Herbert, Blames Slow Motion, NFL Agrees
Cam Heyward punched Justin Herbert in the stomach during Sunday night's Los Angeles Chargers-Pittsburgh Steelers game. That is not up for debate. There is clear video evidence showing Heyward hitting Herbert in the stomach. Yet Heyward, the NFL, and even Justin Herbert didn't see it that way.
After the game both players were asked about the incident. Herbert saw nothing wrong with the play, which makes you wonder if he saw a replay. Via PFT:
“He’s a tough player. Football is an emotional game. Whatever happened, happened in the game. We’ll shake hands and say, ‘Good game,’ after the game."
Heyward had his own explanation of what happened that did not match the video. Sorry if you were offended.
Video clearly shows that he had both hands and arms free by the time he dove back onto Herbert's midsection. Also, he threw another punch, or at least shoved, Joshua Palmer who was trying to help Heyward get off Herbert. And what did the NFL think of Heyward throwing one or two punches? Nothing.
So the questions would be why was it a penalty at all? If all Heyward did was push an opponent away who was touching him and then fall down, what was the flag for in the first place? I guess in this case what we saw on television was not the reality of anyone involved.