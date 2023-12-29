The Big Lead

Footage Of Massive California Wave Is Insane

By Ryan Phillips

Ventura, California was hit by massive waves on Thursday, one of which wound up injuring eight people to the hospital.

Check this out:

Here's another look at that wave:

That looks like a mini-tsunami. It wasn't the only big wave of the day, as the Ventura area was pummeled by 20-plus foot waves. Additional footage is below.

The combination of high tide and high waves made it a rough day for those near the beach in Ventura.

As someone who grew up near the beach, a bit of advise for any of you who might want to watch big waves sometime: Do not stand at beach level to watch them. Get up on a hill or something. When huge waves are around, the worst place to be is on the beach. I mean, look, you're free to watch from there but you might wind up taking a very expensive ride to a nearby hospital. Just be smart, people.

