Footage Of Massive California Wave Is Insane
Ventura, California was hit by massive waves on Thursday, one of which wound up injuring eight people to the hospital.
Check this out:
Here's another look at that wave:
That looks like a mini-tsunami. It wasn't the only big wave of the day, as the Ventura area was pummeled by 20-plus foot waves. Additional footage is below.
The combination of high tide and high waves made it a rough day for those near the beach in Ventura.
As someone who grew up near the beach, a bit of advise for any of you who might want to watch big waves sometime: Do not stand at beach level to watch them. Get up on a hill or something. When huge waves are around, the worst place to be is on the beach. I mean, look, you're free to watch from there but you might wind up taking a very expensive ride to a nearby hospital. Just be smart, people.