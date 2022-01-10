All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Rejoining Lincoln Riley at USC
Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal after an excellent freshman season at Oklahoma. It seems like young star quarterback may be close to figuring out his next destination, and it all might seem pretty familiar. Rumors are swirling that Williams will be teaming back up with Lincoln Riley at USC.
Williams is currently in Los Angeles, and yesterday attended a Rams game before taking in a Lakers game.
Meanwhile, fellow Oklahoma freshman transfer portal candidate Mario Williams was on his official visit to USC over the weekend. The wide receiver was a top 50 recruit in 2021, and finished his first collegiate season with 35 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns. He's a big play threat that could help the Trojans immediately and experts are already predicting he'll wind up reuniting with Riley on the left coast.
The same is true of Caleb Williams. Experts on 247Sports have -- as of now -- put in seven Crystal Ball picks for Williams to USC. No other school has received one. That momentum makes sense, considering USC's returning quarterback, Jaxson Dart, entered the transfer portal on Monday.
We predicted all of this last week. Williams reuniting with Riley at USC makes all the sense in the world for everyone involved. The former five-star recruit committed to play for and be developed by Riley, then thrived under his tutelage as a freshman. So it makes sense he'd want to continue that relationship.
During his freshman season, Williams completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. he also rushed for 442 yards on 79 carries (5.2 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.
With Williams and others from the transfer portal on board, USC could bounce back quickly under Riley. Given the weakness of the Pac-12, it wouldn't take much to make the Trojans a College Football Playoff candidate.