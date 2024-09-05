Caleb Williams Receives Big Honor From USC Before Rookie Season
USC has retired its No. 13 jersey in honor of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner’s jersey is officially on display at Memorial Stadium, where the Trojans call home.
Along with Williams, college football legend Reggie Bush’s jersey is also on display following his reinstatement as a Heisman Trophy winner. The honor is exclusive to the program’s eight winners of college football’s most prestigious award.
During his Heisman-winning campaign, Williams logged 4,537 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, 392 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. He followed that up with another stellar campaign, then was eventually drafted No. 1 overall by Chicago this past offseason.
With his NFL debut set for Sunday, Williams has the support of his teammates as he looks to embark on a memorable rookie campaign.
“The confidence,” Allen said of what stands out about Williams on Wednesday, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “(Williams has) always been the guy. When we first had Herbert, he wasn’t really a starter going into Week 1, so that’s a difference. He’s always been the guy, so he’s always had the expectation of playing at that level that we play at.
“He’s ready for it. He’s up for the task. His confidence is good.”
Chicago opens the season against the Titans at 1 p.m. eastern.
“No matter who the quarterback is, you want to win,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t rather be with another guy right now than Caleb. He’s gotten better ever since we started. The confidence is through the roof.”