Caleb Williams Earns His First Honor as Bears Quarterback
By Joe Lago
Caleb Williams hasn't even thrown his first official pass in the National Football League, and the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has already earned a proud distinction.
On Monday, the rookie quarterback was named one of the Chicago Bears' eight captains for the 2024 season, which begins Sunday with the team's opener at home against the Tennessee Titans.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said he had players on offense and defense choose team captains by a ranked vote. While he admitted it's unusual for a rookie to be named a team leader, Eberflus said the votes for Williams "came out really high."
"It's a really good sign that he has good leadership throughout the team," Eberflus told reporters.
The 22-year-old Williams is believed to be the franchise's only first-year player to be named a season-long captain. General manager Ryan Poles said Williams' leadership is "fairly natural" and "not forced" and definitely not awkward.
"Just as a professional player, you have to perform, you have to do some things that guys are like, 'OK, there's something different about you.' And then pair that with a good natural, just good social skills," Poles said of Williams. "Some cool things happen and then leadership starts to blossom and that's what you see now."
Expectations are high for Williams and the Bears, with the former USC star and Heisman Trophy winner being the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year.
Eberflus' advice to Williams to navigate the highs and lows of his first NFL season is to "just be yourself."
"Be authentic and let it come to you, which he's done," Eberflus said. "He's worked his tail off. He's preparing. He's got great passion in the practices and in the games. That (balance) will all come to him, naturally."