Caitlin Clark Tells Storm to 'Stop Crying' at End of Fever's Blowout Win
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark set another WNBA record Sunday, breaking Ticha Penicheiro's rookie season assists mark in the Indiana Fever's 92-75 home win against the Seattle Storm. The visitors were in no mood to offer their congratulations afterward.
While Indiana dribbled out the final seconds, Seattle head coach Noelle Quinn and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith exchanged words with Fever head coach Christie Sides. The animated conversation had ESPN's Ryan Ruocco speculate that perhaps the Storm had a problem with Sides keeping her starters in the game with the outcome already decided.
Indiana's shot-clock violation kept 0.4 seconds left in the game, and that was enough time for Clark to fire back at the Seattle bench. A video on X showed an exasperated Clark yelling "Stop crying!" at the Storm.
It's already been a transcendent first season as a professional for Clark. Her popularity in college has continued in the WNBA, where she's driven increases in attendance and TV ratings. However, opponents have grown tired of being asked about the impact of the "Clark Effect."
In her postgame media availability Sunday, Seattle star Jewell Loyd was asked about the growth of Clark but chose not to share her thoughts. "I'm going to talk about our rookies," Loyd replied.
Is jealousy behind the antipathy toward Clark? Probably. The former Iowa star was already anointed super stardom before she even played a single second in the WNBA. Now she's backing up the hype by rewriting the league's record book.
Clark isn't just proving she's the best rookie. She's also becoming one of the WNBA's best players. Eventually, an ascendant Clark and improving Fever squad will earn the respect of the league.
For now, there will be more instances like Diggins-Smith not so accidentally bumping into Clark.