We Have Proof That Caitlin Clark Is Human
By Liam McKeone
There is no more famous women's college basketball player than Caitlin Clark after her incredible run during the most recent March Madness tournament. Entering her senior year, Clark's celebrity is not going to fade anytime soon, and the latest example of that came on Wednesday during the pro-am round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Illinois.
Clark had the attention of just about everybody there. On the first tee playing alongside Zach Johnson, she ripped her drive down the middle with a casual air that every amateur golfer imagines they have but probably don't. She makes playing golf look as easy as draining deep threes off the dribble. Which is to say, way easier than it should be.
However! This round also produced proof that Clark is human and not a sports robot programming to dominate on every field of play. Behold, a par-3 swing that faded right into the crowd and prompting calls of fore.
Remarkable. And then, just like everyone else, she lines up again like she can sense where she went wrong if she just recreated her starting position. I imagine she's muttering obscenities to herself as well. Every golfer has been there, at least.
No charmed life can escape an errant iron shot. This is proof!