Caitlin Clark fans object to WNBA MVP voting results

Here’s the voting breakdown 👀 @_ajawilson22 is the 4th 3x @wnba M’VP, joining Sheryl Swoopes (2000, 2002 and 2005), Lisa Leslie (2001, 2004 and 2006) and Lauren Jackson (2003, 2007 and 2010). Every other year since 2020! She’s the 1st unanimous MVP since Cynthia Cooper in 1997 pic.twitter.com/mH6LjsvF0i