Caitlin Clark fans object to WNBA MVP voting results
By Max Weisman
Caitlin Clark got WNBA MVP votes in her rookie season but finished fourth as Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson won her third career MVP award. Clark received six third-place votes, 26 fourth-place votes and 22 fifth-place votes for the league's premier individual award.
Clark didn't leave the WNBA awards empty-handed. She unanimously won the league's Rookie of the Year award after a season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She broke the WNBA's single-season assists record, setting the new mark at 337 assists.
Despite the Rookie of the Year award and a strong finish in MVP voting, fans believe she deserved better.
One user wrote, "I’m in disbelief that existed 13 ballots without her name on it. these people are so biased, they shouldn’t have the power to make decisions about these awards."
Another mentioned how she was a huge part of leading the Indiana Fever back to the postseason.
"4th seems low considering her contributions," he wrote.
A third user couldn't believe the record-breaking season Clark had ended as just the fourth best player in the league.
"She broke the assist record in her rookie season ending 4th?", he wrote. "Nah that has to be rigged."
None of the commenters were arguing that Clark should have won MVP. However, they were wondering what Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty forward and 2023 MVP winner Breanna Stewart did better than Clark. Both women finished ahead of Clark in the voting.
While no one in the league had more assists than Clark, both Collier and Stewart averaged more points and rebounds per game. Collier scored 20.4 points and grabbed 9.7 rebounds per game while Stewart also scored 20.4 points per game and snatched 8.5 rebounds per game.
Finishing fourth in voting as a rookie is a tremendous accomplishment for Clark, who will likely win an MVP award of her own in the near future. Her first WNBA playoff game tips off at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game is on ABC.