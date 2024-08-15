Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Receive Unique WNBA Honor
By Joe Lago
The WNBA returns from its Paris Olympics break on Thursday, and of course that means the resumption of the country's greatest debate.
Who's the WNBA Rookie of the Year? Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese.
To refresh your memory, Clark has been the front-runner all season, but Reese built a legitimate case for the award with a record streak of double-doubles. Clark remains an overwhelming betting favorite and would have to suffer a major collapse for Reese to win. The 2024 Rookie of the Year award is Clark's to lose.
On Thursday, both Clark and Reese were recognized as the WNBA's top rookies.
The Indiana Fever guard and Chicago Sky forward each received the highest rating — 90 — in the upcoming NBA 2K25 video game. They reside in their own class at the top, well above the other rookies in the top five.
Chicago center Kamilla Cardoso and Los Angeles Sparks forwards Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson are tied for third with ratings of 80.
Did the 2K25 makers take the easy way out by giving Clark and Reese the same rating? Of course, they did.
However, it's a wise business decision. There's no benefit to alienating one of the WNBA's most loyal fan bases by rating one rookie star over the other.
Now that the WNBA is back, the real debate over who's the best rookie can continue where the action really matters — on the court.