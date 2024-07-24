Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Cause Massive Increase in WNBA Merch Sales
Caitlin Clark left the NCAA as the top scorer in basketball history, and she has continued to showcase her elite skills at the professional level. Clark is one of two rookies who have been at the forefront of attention that the WNBA has secured, along with Angel Reese.
At the beginning of the 2024 WNBA season, it appeared that Reese and Clark were reigniting the rivalry they had at the NCAA level. Reese and the LSU Tigers took down Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Clark and the Hawkeyes would get their revenge, by taking down the Tigers during the 2023 Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.
When Clark appeared in the WNBA, she brought with her a ton of media attention, and Reese was quick to point surrounded her as well. It appeared that Reese took umbrage with the spotlight not being shared.
Since then, Reese and Clark have let their basketball do the talking. Clark has set the record for most assists in a WNBA game with 19, and Reese secured the most consecutive double-doubles in a season with 15.
Both are battling it out to secure the coveted WNBA Rookie of the Year award, and both have been stating their claims regarding winning.
What bothered Reese before about media attention has seemingly flipped. Per figures provided to TMZ Sports via Fanatics, the company announced that Clark and Reese are leading the way on a massive 1,000% increase in player-specific items.
According to the report, "Fanatics -- the W's official retail partner -- tells TMZ Sports it has seen a 500% surge in business during the first half of the season when compared to the same time period in 2023. In fact, there's been a 1,000% increase in player-specific merch sales, and Clark and Reese are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively."
Clark leads the way in player-specific sales, with Reese right behind her. In third is New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces rookie Martin, and reigning WNBA MVP and Aces teammate A'Ja Wilson.
The WNBA has been surrounded with tons of media attention since Clark and Reese arrived, which includes record-breaking viewership numbers when their respective teams play, along with a 300% increase in viewership for the WNBA All-Star game.
It's not a surprise that Clark and Reese are leading the charge on merch sales, as both have become highly dynamic in the WNBA after being as dynamic in the NCAA.
