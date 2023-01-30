Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code: Get $1,250 Bet for the Big Game
We've got a worthy Super Bowl ahead as the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the 49ers while the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Bengals. Each conference's best team all year moved on and we've got the perfect matchup as a result. To celebrate the championship game, Caesars Sportsbook has a spectacular promo: a bet credit of up to $1,250! Your next wager up to $1,250 will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose, no questions asked!
Find out below how to claim your $1,250, as well as my best bet for the Super Bowl.
Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code
You've got a bet credit of up to $1,250 waiting for you over at Caesars Sportsbook. You can use that bet on anything you want, and it only takes a couple of clicks to claim!
Your part is easy. Just follow these simple steps:
1. Sign up for Caesars using this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Use the promo code BIGLEADFULL
4. Deposit $10 or more
That's it! Provided you deposit at least $10 and use that promo code, your next wager up to $1,250 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Whether you're backing an individual team, cooking up a monster parlay, or even looking at an Anytime TD Scorer pick, that $1,250 bet credit is yours to use freely!
Either you'll win your bet or you'll lose and live to bet another day. There's only one NFL game left, so make it count and swing for the fences at Caesars!
You must be a new Caesars user to qualify for this promo and the clock is ticking! Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now and get your Super Bowl party started early!
Before I get into my best bet for the game, there are a couple of other special promos you should claim too:
Best NFL Super Bowl Bet
Have we really not learned our lesson yet? We're making Patrick Lavon Mahomes II an underdog in the Super Bowl? Hey, sportsbooks' mistakes are our value, and I'm hammering the Chiefs to pick up a second Super Bowl win in four seasons.
I'll admit that the Eagles annihilated the 49ers up front, but Kansas City's defensive line more than proved it belongs in a dominant performance against the Bengals. Chris Jones sacked Joe Burrow twice and now has 4.5 sacks in his last three games. Expect him to harrass Jalen Hurts all night long.
But really, this is a bet on Mahomes. The Chiefs are 6-1-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog in his career, winning five of those games outright. With two more weeks to heal his ankle, Mahomes is set to explode against an admittedly stout Eagles defense.
Mahomes has proved he can destroy top defenses all year long. Don't forget he put up 44 points on the 49ers and 41 on the Bucs, after all. The Chiefs averaged 6.3 yards per play this year, easily leading the league, and there doesn't seem to be a defense capable of stopping him.
The Eagles are just 2-4 ATS in their last six contests even after thrashing the Giants and 49ers, and Hurts has only 275 passing yards total in those two wins. Things won't be so easy this time around.
Trust the Chiefs to make Philly uncomfortable and improve to 7-1-1 ATS as an underdog in the Mahomes era.
Before you lock any Super Bowl bet in, just don't forget to first sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and secure your $1,250 bet credit. You can't lose either way, so fire up your favorite bet and get ready for a massive payday!
We've finally made it to the Super Bowl and it's a doozy. Get the party started early and sign up for Caesars now!
