Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Bonus Code Guarantees $1,500
If you’re a resident of Massachusetts, you’re the envy of every sports bettor in the United States!
There’s simply nothing like the new-user promotions that flood in when a state legalizes mobile sports betting. If you’re already fatigued from the offers, muster up your energy to get through one more, because you’re not going to want to miss this!
Caesars Sportsbook is offering you an exclusive promotion: a refund of bonus bets up to $1,500 if you lose your first wager!
All you have to do is follow our simple step-by-step instructions below to lock in this offer before it expires.
Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code
Remember, this offer only applies to new users who live in Massachusetts and activate this offer during the limited-time promotional period.
Here’s how you claim your bonus offer worth up to $1,500:
- Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook using this link
- Use promo code BIGLEAD1BET
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
If you want to take full advantage of this offer, you’ll want to deposit much more than $10. The bonus bet refund only applies to your first wager, so know that going in and don’t be afraid to take a shot at a big payday!
You could use this opportunity any way you want, from a single-game bet, a prop play or hammering a futures bet on one of your favorite teams. Speaking of favorite teams, the Celtics and Bruins don’t look like such bad bets to win championships this season!
Your options are nearly endless with a guaranteed refund worth this much. Trust me, you’ll have a hard time finding a sportsbook that will give you a refund on such a big stake.
Sign up with Caesars today before you miss out on your unique opportunity to cash in on sports betting coming to Massachusetts.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.