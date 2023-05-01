Caesars Maryland: $1,250 Bonus on ANY NBA or NHL Playoff Game Tonight!
It’s undeniable that this is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan. There’s something for everyone, from the NBA and NHL playoffs to the MLB regular season, the NFL offseason and more!
Caesars Sportsbook is celebrating this special time with a new-user offer that’s so good it’s hard to pass up: a bet refund worth up to $1,250 in bonus bets!
If you could take advantage of a $1,250 bonus during a jam-packed time of the sporting year, keep reading to learn how you can unlock your offer today.
Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo
Regardless of who your root for or what sport you gravitate to, there’s plenty of value to be had with this new-user offer at Caesars.
With Caesars at your back, you’ll be able to take your shot at a HUGE payday. If you hit, you can collect that cash! If you miss, your account will be issued a 100% refund matching what you risked (up to $1,250) to try again!
Here’s how you claim your bonus offer:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use promo code: BIGLEADFULL
- Verify your identity
- Deposit $10 or more
If you’ve completed each step as written above, your first bet at Caesars will be on the house.
Since you’ll be refunded if you miss, why not take this opportunity to take a swing at a wager with plus-odds? You could target an underdog who you think will win in the playoffs, create a parlay featuring your best bets of the night or even take out a futures bet on one team to win it all!
Regardless of what you choose to bet on, you can’t go wrong with your first bet at Caesars. Worst case, you’ll get to take another shot (maybe this time on a safer bet) with the chance to build your bankroll for the remainder of the playoffs.
The only catch is that your time to claim this offer before the playoffs end is ticking! Don’t miss out on one of the best offers in sports betting at Caesars at the perfect time.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.