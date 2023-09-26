Caesars + DraftKings Promos: Take the Sweat out of Betting on the NFL
Secure $200 in instant bonus bets plus up to $1,150 in no-sweat bets with these offers at Caesars and DraftKings
If you’ve ever bet on the NFL before, you know that anything can happen in any given game.
That’s why it’s so much better to wager on your favorite teams with the house backing you up!
You can do just that if you sign up with Caesars and DraftKings sportsbooks and follow our step-by-step instructions to unlock over $1,000 worth of house money.
Here’s how you can get started:
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Your first bet will be returned as bonus bets if you lose for up to $1,000 if you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and follow our step-by-step instructions.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code BIGLEAD1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it!
As long as you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more, your first bet at Caesars will be backed by house money.
That gives you the freedom to bet big on your best bet, an underdog, a parlay with a wild payout or anything else!
DraftKings Promo Code
You’ll get both bonus bets AND no-sweat bets with this offer from DraftKings.
First, you’ll get $200 in instant bonus bets for placing your first bet of $5 or more.
You can ALSO choose to opt-in to up to 3 no-sweat bet tokens (max bet $50 each) on each NFL gameday of the week.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 4 game
Make sure you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, otherwise you won’t be eligible to receive your bonus!
Since your $200 bonus will be arriving instantly upon placing that first bet, you can go right back in for more bets on Week 4, pivot to another sport like college football or anything else.
You can use the first of your no-sweat bet tokens on Thursday, then another on Sunday.
If you hit, you’ll cash in! If you don’t, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bet for another wager.
But let’s make sure you know how to place those first bets.
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars and DraftKings
There are almost endless different ways that you can bet on the NFL at Caesars and DraftKings.
You can keep it simple and bet on moneylines, spreads and over/unders or you could look into prop plays, parlays, futures bets and more!
After you sign in, click on the ‘NFL’ section where you’ll find everything from odds on the upcoming games to odds on who will win NFL MVP.
If there’s a game you’re interested in wagering on, make sure to click on it to see all of your options. And don’t forget to bet at least $5 for that first wager.
Sign up with Caesars and DraftKings while these offers last to bet with the house at your back this NFL season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.