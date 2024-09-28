BYU vs Baylor live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 22 BYU Cougars are packing their bags and heading to Waco for their first Big 12 road test against the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for noon ET at McLane Stadium and you can catch all the action on fuboTV.
The Cougars have started their season with a roar, storming to a 4-0 start. Last week, they pulled off a huge upset, dismantling the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats 38-9. This team has shown they’re here to make noise in the Big 12, and their defense has been rock solid, allowing just 12.8 points per game, which ranks them 18th nationally.
On the other hand, the Baylor Bears are coming off a 38-31 overtime loss to Colorado. The Bears had control of the game and even held a touchdown lead, but Colorado forced overtime with a Hail Mary pass in the final seconds of regulation.
#22 BYU vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
BYU vs. Baylor (-3)
O/U: 47.5