Buffalo vs. UConn live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Buffalo Bulls head to Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field to face off against the UConn Huskies on Saturday.
Buffalo is flying high after a 23-20 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies in Week 4. Sitting at 3-1, the Bulls have shown they know how to win close games, and they’ll look to bring that fighting spirit to Rentschler Field on Saturday.
The Huskies are coming into this matchup full of confidence after a 48-14 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls last weekend. That win showcased UConn’s offensive firepower, and they’ll be looking to keep that momentum rolling in front of their home crowd.
WATCH: Buffalo vs. UConn Live | Stream free on Fubo
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buffalo vs. UConn (-5.5)
