Buffalo Bills Fans Brave Freezing Temps to Greet Team Plane at Airport in Middle of the Night By Kyle Koster | Dec 16 2019 Bills Shaq Lawson high fives Bills mafia. | Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills secured a playoff spot by doing some wounded duck hunting Sunday night in Pittsburgh. They've won 10 games for the first time since 1999 and have a slim chance of winning the AFC East, a feat all non-Patriots teams have only dreamed of pulling off for over a decade. This is all a great delight to Buffalo's passionate fanbase, which has never once allowed lackluster play on the field to get in the way of having a good time or risking great bodily harm.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a hearty group of maniacs welcomed the team flight back in the wee hours of the morning with great gusto. Still, it's awesome to see.

There are going to be so many bleary-eyed, non-productive members of the local economy today. But staying up and showing out is well worth it.

The Bills are a great story and extremely easy for a neutral to appreciate. It's also unclear if they're any good or not. Buffalo has played four games against teams over .500 and is 2-2. Josh Allen is capable of beating you with his legs, yet tends to hold onto the football so long that it fossilizes in his hand before fumbling. The defense is clearly legit and allows the second fewest points/game at 15.9. And the Bills have a better point differential than the Saints, Packers, Seahawks, and Rams.

One could reasonably see this team making some noise and winning a few road games in the playoffs-- or losing the first Saturday game by a score of 23-6. Not knowing is part of the fun, I guess.

What is clear is Bills Mafia will be behind them in force. Name the time and place and they'll be there. Two-thirty in the morning at a regional airport is nothing to them.