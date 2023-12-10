Buccaneers Only Had Nine Players on Field For Falcons Touchdown Run
Well this was certainly a bold new strategy. While nursing a 19-10 fourth quarter lead over the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were attempting to keep their opponents out of the end zone on a lengthy drive. Unfortunately, the Bucs only put nine players on the field when Atlanta had the ball on the three-yard line. I'm going to shock you, but it didn't work out well.
Check this out:
Plenty of NFL teams have put 10 or 12 players on the field for a big play, but I've never seen nine. While even having one guy too many or too few is shocking to see, how does being two short happen? How do two players not know they're supposed to be on the field. Further, how do their teammates and coaches not catch it?
The Bucs answered that drive with a field goal, but the Falcons then marched right back down the field for another touchdown giving them a 25-22 lead with 3:23 left in the game.