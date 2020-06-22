NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Garage at Talladega
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 21 2020
Someone put a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega on Sunday. This comes less than two weeks after NASCAR banned confederate flags from races. That's right around the same time that Wallace took a knee during the National Anthem and drove a Black Lives Matter car. NASCAR is investigating what is possibly the most cowardly act in modern sports history.
Wallace tweeted a statement, saying he was overwhelmed by the support of people from across NASCAR over the last few weeks, but unfortunately, this type of "fan" still exists.
While the confederate flag is banned, one flew over the racetrack on Sunday along with the words, "DEFUND NASCAR." Get it? Because you love a sport so much you can't enjoy it without appearing actively racist.
And then there's this guy. Via ESPN:
Ed Sugg's merchandise tent flew them prominently in a display alongside Trump 2020 banners and an American flag. "They're doing very well," said the Helena, Alabama, resident, who has been selling an array of wares at NASCAR races for 21 years. "People are disappointed that NASCAR has taken that stance. It's been around for as long as all of us have been. I don't think anybody really connects it to any kind of racism or anything. It's just a Southern thing. It's transparent. It's just a heritage thing."
It's a sad day for NASCAR as they will now have Monday's delayed GEICO 500 completely overshadowed by the acts of a few racists. Right as the sport tries to distance itself from those exact people. Hopefully, whoever did this is found and brought to justice. Let history deal with the rest of them.