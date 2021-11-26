Bryson DeChambeau Posts Topless Beefcake Photo on Instagram Ahead of Brooks Koepka Match
Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram is mostly populated by pictures of the golfer hitting the crap out of golf balls, but in order to hit golf balls that hard, you have to work out. Thus, a shirtless picture sometimes finds its way into the feed. Ahead of DeChambeau's match against Brooks Koepka on Friday, someone caught Bryson walking around his hotel room in a towel.
Happy holidays from all of Bryson DeChambeau's abs.
If you've ever wondered why his swing is so smooth, it's apparently because he's well-oiled. You have to wonder how he concentrates on hitting the ball when he's probably wondering if he should pop his shirt off like Dennis Reynolds. The look on his face says, "You're not taking a picture, are you? Well, we might as well put that one in my Stories so Brooks knows what he's dealing with tomorrow."