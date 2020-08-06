Bryson DeChambeau Just Snapped the Shaft on His Driver, Twitter Was Loving It
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 06 2020
Bryson DeChambeau just went full Bryson DeChambeau during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship. DeChambeau snapped his driver after his tee shot off the seventh hole.
Check this out:
Here's another look:
Rickie Fowler and Bryson were both shocked by what happened:
The shaft just snapped off at the head as he leaned on it to pick up his tee. Maybe adding 50 pounds of bulk over the last year actually does have a downside.
I'll say this about Bryson, he's not boring. Every time the guy steps on a course its a three-ring circus.
DeChambeau got another shaft and put the club back together. He apparently brought three extra shafts and also had two backup drivers in his car. The man came prepared. He's -2 through seven.
Twitter was obviously loving the moment. Here are some of the best reactions after it happened: