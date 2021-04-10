Bryce Harper Teaches a Heckler How to Properly Pronounce Ronald Acuña's Name
Apr 9, 2021, 11:43 PM EDT
Bryce Harper knows his accents. The Philadelphia Phillies were playing the Atlanta Braves Friday night and Harper drew the attention of a heckler behind the Phillies' dugout. He gave the boisterous fan a lesson in pronunciation.
The heckler was yelling that Harper would never be as good as Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. The issue was, he was pronouncing the name Ah-coon-a, which is obviously not close to correct. Harper was quick to ensure the fan wouldn't make that mistake again by giving him a quick lesson.
Check it out in the video below:
In case you couldn't pick that all up, Fuzzy is here to help:
Say what you will about Harper, his attitude, his contract, or whatever else, but that guy has perfect diction when pronouncing Acuña.