Bryce Harper Tries to Take on Entire Rockies Roster, Sets Off Brawl
Bryce Harper was ejected from the Philadelphia Phillies' matchup with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday after he attempted to take on the entire opposing team. Harper charged at the Rockies' dugout, setting off a brawl in which both benches emptied. Then he lobbed insults at the entire Rockies organization as he was escorted away.
Here's what happened:
Happy Mother's Day!
So this wasn't so much a brawl, but more of a scrum. Though there was a decent amount of pushing and shoving.
Here's what set it all off, as pitcher Jake Bird talked trash to the Phillies and Harper ran out of the dugout to confront him:
Top cap it off, Harper punctuated things with this:
I appreciate that level of intensity from a guy who just came off the IL.
I'm sure he'll be getting a call from the MLB's league office this week.